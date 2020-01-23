advertisement

Home » Health » Health Institutions To Start Taking Digital Records Of Patients

Health Institutions To Start Taking Digital Records Of Patients

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Local public health institutions are expected to start digitally storing patients’ information. The project is expected to start in the next 6 months and will be carried out by “experts” from the UAE and Estonia.

advertisement

The foreign experts will first complete assessments at the health institutions where they will “see how the proposed system will connect with other systems already in place.”

The system will work in such a way that when a patient goes to a hospital and shares their information with that institution during admission, the records will then be accessible by other departments in that and other health institutions across the country.

advertisement

The Herald’s report claims that the system will come with the following benefits:

  • Government will be able to access statistics, record and monitor different disease burdens
  • Patients will no longer have to narrate their medical history to practitioners

Whilst it’s great that health records will be digitised, one question I have when I see an announcement of this nature is, “don’t we have local talent that can make these systems?”

These are the same question’s that have been asked when Sasai and Vaya were launched by a private company, so it’s not just the government that doesn’t seem to think these things should be built locally.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share2
Share
2 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.