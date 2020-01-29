List Of Free Google Digital Skills Courses For People Interested In Coding/Programming

One of the biggest opportunities offered by the internet nowadays is the ability to attain skills you would otherwise have to pay for at no cost at all.
Google Digital Skills for Africa is one such platform that has a number of free online courses for people looking to upskill and without investing money into that development.
We’ve compiled a list of the courses (in no particular order) related to the programming/coding offered on the Digital Skills:
- Understand the basics of coding – Get an introduction to code, find out how it works, what it can do, and how it can benefit you.
- Fundamentals of Graphic Design – This course will teach you the fundamental principles of graphic design: image-making, typography, composition, working with colour and shape… foundational skills that are common in all areas of graphic design practice.
- Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) – This course aims to teach everyone the basics of programming computers using Python.
- Computational Thinking for Problem Solving – You’ll learn about the pillars of computational thinking, how computer scientists develop and analyze algorithms, and how solutions can be realized on a computer using the Python programming language.
- Front-End Web UI Frameworks and Tools: Bootstrap 4 – You’ll learn about grids and responsive design, Bootstrap CSS and JavaScript components.
- Search Engine Optimization Fundamentals – Gain an understanding of search engine algorithms and how they affect organic search results and websites.
- Python Basics – This course introduces the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, and strings and lists as data structures.
- Software Development Processes and Methodologies – Software is quickly becoming an integral part of human life as we see more and more automation and technical advancements.
- Kotlin for Java Developers – The course is based on your Java experience; it shows the similarities between the two languages and focuses on what’s going to be different. Note that this course won’t cover the programming fundamentals.
- Fundamentals of Network Communication – In this course, you’ll trace the evolution of networks and identify the key concepts and functions that form the basis for layered architecture.
- Introduction to Python Programming – In this course, you’ll learn the fundamentals of the Python programming language, along with programming best practices.
- Introduction to Cybersecurity – Explore the fundamental building blocks of cybersecurity.
- Object-Oriented JavaScript – This course is designed to teach web developers how to utilize the various object-oriented programming features within JavaScript.
- Intro to JavaScript – Learn the fundamentals of JavaScript, the most popular programming language in web development.
- Kotlin Bootcamp for Programmers – Learn the essentials of the Kotlin programming language from Kotlin experts at Google.
- Build Native Mobile Apps with Flutter – In this course, you’ll learn how to use Flutter to quickly develop high-quality, interactive mobile applications for iOS and Android devices.
- Android developer – Build Android apps for the billions of people on Android, the most widely-used mobile system worldwide.
- Junior web developer – Jumpstart your career in web development! Integrate webpages. Develop and interact with web services.
- Developing Android Apps with Kotlin – Learn to architect and develop Android apps in the Kotlin programming language using industry-proven tools and libraries.
- Front-end developer – Create website interfaces, styles, and animations like the ones you know and use every day.
- Think like a computer: the logic of programming – This course demystifies jargon and puts computer programming within reach!
- Salesforce developer – Prepare to certify as a Salesforce Platform Developer and bring custom cloud-based solutions to the world
- Build your first web pages with HTML and CSS – Learn to create your first web pages using HTML and CSS, the two most important languages on the web. No coding experience required!
- Learn programming with JavaScript – Build a strong foundation in web development by learning JavaScript, one of the major programming languages on the web.
- Learn Python basics for data analysis – Find out how rewarding programming in Python can be! Learn how to use and write functions, practice with data analysis, and work on your first algorithm!
the article is lie some of the courses on there esp the python courses charge