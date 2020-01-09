Showmax’s 10 Most Streamed Shows Of 2019

2019 was a pretty eventful year for Showmax. The company made some considerable leaps in the world of streaming with one of the highlights being the trial of sports content.

With 2019 having just ended Showmax released a list of the most popular shows on the streaming service internationally and in South Africa.

10 most-streamed international series on Showmax

HBO’s Euphoria HBO’s Game of Thrones HBO’s Chernobyl Younger HBO’s Big Little Lies Vikings Billions The Girlfriend Experience Siren The Handmaid’s Tale

10 most-streamed South African series on Showmax

Trackers Real Housewives of Johannesburg Being Bonang The River The Queen Die Spreeus Die Byl The Girl from St Agnes The Bachelor SA Boer Soek ‘n Vrou

Festive season – a time to binge

Apart from the most streamed shows Showmax also shared some interesting stats from the festive – a period where many kick back and relax (which means more hours to binge on your favourite shows):

30% increase in viewing hours compared to the average seen in previous months;

viewing activity peaked on Sunday, 29 December;

evenings are the most popular time to watch TV, but interestingly, the peak over the holidays was earlier than seen during the rest of the year, hitting a high at 6 pm;

Viewers watched on average more than 30 episodes of the same show over the holiday period;

The peak binge by a single account was more than 200 episodes of the same show;

South Africans average hours per viewer rose by 21% compared to normal activity, while in Nigeria that increase was just 10%, and in Kenya an even smaller increase of 7%;

South African viewers collectively viewed more than 100 years’ worth of video on Showmax over Christmas and New Year.

