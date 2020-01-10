[Video] Coolest Tech At CES Week 1

This video looks at the craziest tech announced in the first week of the Consumer Electronics show in 2020. There is a car from Sony, A shower head with a bluetooth speaker, a microwave for cooling beverages and more.
Image Credit: Tom’s Guide
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BRtDSQ8iKU7589mMQbYoHF
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.