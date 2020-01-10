advertisement

Home » Gadgets & Apps » [Video] Coolest Tech At CES Week 1

Posted by Edwin Chabuka

This video looks at the craziest tech announced in the first week of the Consumer Electronics show in 2020. There is a car from Sony, A shower head with a bluetooth speaker, a microwave for cooling beverages and more.
Image Credit: Tom’s Guide

