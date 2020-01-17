[Video] EcoCash CEO Thanks Users For Patience During Bumpy Upgrade

EcoCash’s CEO Natalie Jabangwe thanked users of the mobile money service for their patience with EcoCash:

Here's a little message from EcoCash's CEO – Natalie Jabangwe.#ABigThankYou #EcoCash pic.twitter.com/DyTDbv17if — EcoCash Zimbabwe (@EcoCashZW) January 16, 2020

EcoCash’s November upgrade was marred with glitches and for weeks after the mobile money platform was in a worse-off state than it had been pre-upgrade.

It’s no surprise that in the video above the CEO mentions that they’re still working on clearing queries from the upgrade fiasco.

