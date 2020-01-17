EcoCash’s CEO Natalie Jabangwe thanked users of the mobile money service for their patience with EcoCash:
EcoCash’s November upgrade was marred with glitches and for weeks after the mobile money platform was in a worse-off state than it had been pre-upgrade.
It’s no surprise that in the video above the CEO mentions that they’re still working on clearing queries from the upgrade fiasco.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “[Video] EcoCash CEO Thanks Users For Patience During Bumpy Upgrade”
Amazing Natalie, it only took you, what, nearly two months to apologise. Well done you!