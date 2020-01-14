Video On-Demand Services Revenue In Africa To Reach US1.06 Billion In 5 Years

Revenues from Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) services are expected to make US$1.06 billion by 2025, six times the 2019 total of US$183 million according to a forecast report by Digital TV Research.

The research firm also estimates that there will be 9.72 million SVoD subscribers on the continent, up from the current 2.68 million.

South Africa will remain the subscription leader with 3.24m subscribers whilst Nigeria is expected to have about 2.14m;

The top six platforms accounted for 86% of the region’s SVOD subscribers by end-2019, with this proportion to climb to 94% by 2025;

Netflix will add 3.6 million subscribers to total 5 million by 2025. Disney+ is not expected to start until 2022 but will have 1.37 million paying subscribers by 2025.

The numbers clearly show pay-TV is here to stay and in fact, that too is expected to grow over the next half-decade. At the end of 2019, there were 30.7m pay-TV subscriptions. The expectation is that by 2025 there will 47.26m subscribers.

Nigeria will have 10m of those subscribers, overtaking South Africa as the largest pay-TV market on the continent;

While subscriber numbers will rise by 54% revenue will grow disproportionately with a 31% increase over the next 5 years;

Multichoice had 14.56m subscribers across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv. This total will grow to an estimated 18.05m by 2025, with a marked slowdown in satellite TV growth;

Vivendi had 4.73m subscribers at its Canal Plus satellite TV platform and Easy TV DTT platforms which is predicted to climb to 7.35m by 2025;

The expectation is that StarTimes/StarSat will enjoy the most impressive growth: from 9.1m subscribers to 16.39m by 2025.

