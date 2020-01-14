Video On-Demand Services Revenue In Africa To Reach US1.06 Billion In 5 Years

Revenues from Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) services are expected to make US$1.06 billion by 2025, six times the 2019 total of US$183 million according to a forecast report by Digital TV Research.
The research firm also estimates that there will be 9.72 million SVoD subscribers on the continent, up from the current 2.68 million.
- South Africa will remain the subscription leader with 3.24m subscribers whilst Nigeria is expected to have about 2.14m;
- The top six platforms accounted for 86% of the region’s SVOD subscribers by end-2019, with this proportion to climb to 94% by 2025;
- Netflix will add 3.6 million subscribers to total 5 million by 2025. Disney+ is not expected to start until 2022 but will have 1.37 million paying subscribers by 2025.
The numbers clearly show pay-TV is here to stay and in fact, that too is expected to grow over the next half-decade. At the end of 2019, there were 30.7m pay-TV subscriptions. The expectation is that by 2025 there will 47.26m subscribers.
- Nigeria will have 10m of those subscribers, overtaking South Africa as the largest pay-TV market on the continent;
- While subscriber numbers will rise by 54% revenue will grow disproportionately with a 31% increase over the next 5 years;
- Multichoice had 14.56m subscribers across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv. This total will grow to an estimated 18.05m by 2025, with a marked slowdown in satellite TV growth;
- Vivendi had 4.73m subscribers at its Canal Plus satellite TV platform and Easy TV DTT platforms which is predicted to climb to 7.35m by 2025;
- The expectation is that StarTimes/StarSat will enjoy the most impressive growth: from 9.1m subscribers to 16.39m by 2025.
