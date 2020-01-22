If you’ve been patiently waiting for WhatsApp’s dark mode which was announced over a year ago, you’ll be pleased to know that the feature is finally available to Android users.
Right now the easiest way to access the new dark mode is by being a Beta tester and updating your WhatsApp. If you’re not a beta tester (like me), however, you can still access the new feature. Just download the latest version (2.20.13) of WhatsApp from APK Mirror.
Once you’ve installed this version of WhatsApp, you can activate Dark mode by opening WhatsApp and going to Settings > Chats > Theme and select Dark
5 thoughts on “WhatsApp Dark Mode Finally Comes To Android”
Awesome. I am on beta and got the update today. Dark mode kaone
Dark mode kumberi kwekumberi!
haaa musafadza vanhu nenhema imi,, 90% yevanhu aren’t beta testers so they won’t get the update,, wait till yabuda for everyone then repost this
Relax… The link we in the article allows non-beta testers to install this version of WhatsApp. I myself am not a beta tester anymore but I downloaded and already have dark mode on my WhatsApp
How did yu manage that mr man? I failed several times, or else there ar other conditions