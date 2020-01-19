WhatsApp Users Unable To Send Media

WhatsApp’s media sharing option is down for a number of users around the world.
It’s unclear exactly how long users have been unable to send media (audios/videos/images) but down detector notes an influx of 30 WhatsApp fault reports being logged between 1230-1 pm CAT.
With WhatsApp yet to comment on the issue it’s also hard to know just how many users are affected but the following regions are affected:
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.