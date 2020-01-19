WhatsApp Users Unable To Send Media

WhatsApp’s media sharing option is down for a number of users around the world.

It’s unclear exactly how long users have been unable to send media (audios/videos/images) but down detector notes an influx of 30 WhatsApp fault reports being logged between 1230-1 pm CAT.

With WhatsApp yet to comment on the issue it’s also hard to know just how many users are affected but the following regions are affected:

Regions that are also affected. PS: These are not all the affected regions but people who have complained on Down Detector

Now that sharing media on @WhatsApp is down, everybody is busy tweeting about it. 🤫#WhatsAppDown 🌚 — ℕ𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕖𝕟 (@Naveen_EV) January 19, 2020

#WhatsAppDown



In several regions around the world, the media (Video or Pic) sharing functionality in #Whatsapp is not working.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 19, 2020

