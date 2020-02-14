Apple Brings Free App With Coding Basics To Macs

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds is now available for free on Macs. Though the application was developed for the iPad and released back in 2016 it will now work on Macs.

The application is meant to make it easier for aspiring Apple developers to learn the basics of the Swift language. According to the app description users won’t require prior coding knowledge to master Swift;

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for Mac and iPad that makes it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided “Learn to Code” lessons to master the basics of coding, or experiment with a wide range of challenges that let you explore many unique coding experiences. advertisement Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it’s perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today’s most popular apps. Code you write works seamlessly as you move between Mac and iPad. Apple Store

Code written in Swift Playgrounds will “seamlessly” work between Mac and iPad

Swift Playground will act as a vital resource for people who want to develop for iPhone/iPad/Mac but find Xcode too intimidating, along with being the perfect tool for kids get who want to get to grips with coding basics.

