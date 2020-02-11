Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 11 February 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…
Interbank rate
USD to ZWL$: 17.5806
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8505
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market rates
|OMIR
|37.47
|USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com
|26
|USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com
|25.7
|USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info
|25.7
|USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw
|17.58
|USD / BOND zimrates.com
|20.2
Source: Marketwatch
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/GIlfhnZ6pxaGYmdBgNBVlD
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.