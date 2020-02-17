Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 17 February 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…

advertisement

Interbank rate

USD to ZWL$: 17.7449

ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8372

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

advertisement

Black Market rates

OMIR 48.73 USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com 28.7 USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com 28 USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info 28 USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw 17.74 USD / BOND zimrates.com 22.3

Source: Marketwatch

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares