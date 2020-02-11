Comexposed Hosting Collaborative Event For Digital Artists & Poets On 14 February

Comexposed is partnering with the British Council along with Page Poetry Alive to coordinate the production of an interesting set of digital poems at the launch of DigiPoems.

advertisement

The cross-cultural initiative allows poets, animators and visual artists from different countries to showcase their unique piece of art in some kind of disciplinary collaborations.

At the launch on Friday, 3 digital artists will make animations based on poems shared by 3 poets – each digital artist working with the poet to produce visuals based on a poem. The digital artists and poets working together have never met so this will be their first collaborative effort together.

advertisement

The following lineup of artists will be part of the artists coming together for the launch event:

Tanyaradzwa Njerere – a passionate 23-year-old artist, industrial designer and skilled graphic designer born and raised in Zimbabwe. Tanya Prisca Nj has worked on unique projects for Telecel, Madam Boss and Manna Resort as well as holding an art exhibition titled Mwenje, which was an expose on various themes such as challenges Zimbabwean youths face and other cultural issues.

– a passionate 23-year-old artist, industrial designer and skilled graphic designer born and raised in Zimbabwe. Tanya Prisca Nj has worked on unique projects for Telecel, Madam Boss and Manna Resort as well as holding an art exhibition titled Mwenje, which was an expose on various themes such as challenges Zimbabwean youths face and other cultural issues. Tice Cin – a Turkish-Cypriot writer based in North London.

– a Turkish-Cypriot writer based in North London. Lerato Motshwarakgole (Botswana) – Former Actress as the coveted role of Zimbini Tlhaole, Dineo Mashaba’s sister in SA’s highest-rated TV Soapie ‘GENERATIONS’, Lerato is an alumni of University of Cape Town Hiddingh School of Drama, where she earned the UCT Yvonne Banning Award for Acting. She has also appeared in SABC 2’s ‘Stokvel’, BBC’s ‘Silent Witness’, ETV’s ‘Mzanzi Love’ and EuroCorp’s Jan Kounen film ‘Flight of the Storks’.

(Botswana) – Former Actress as the coveted role of Zimbini Tlhaole, Dineo Mashaba’s sister in SA’s highest-rated TV Soapie ‘GENERATIONS’, Lerato is an alumni of University of Cape Town Hiddingh School of Drama, where she earned the UCT Yvonne Banning Award for Acting. She has also appeared in SABC 2’s ‘Stokvel’, BBC’s ‘Silent Witness’, ETV’s ‘Mzanzi Love’ and EuroCorp’s Jan Kounen film ‘Flight of the Storks’. Lorna Selma António Zita (Mozambique) – is a writer and artists who participated in Best New Africans poetry poetic anthology organized by Zimbabwean Tendai Mwanaca in 2017 and 2018.

(Mozambique) – is a writer and artists who participated in Best New Africans poetry poetic anthology organized by Zimbabwean Tendai Mwanaca in 2017 and 2018. Rufus Mufasa (UK) – is a pioneering participatory artist who advocates hip hop education and poetry development that is accessible to everyone.

(UK) – is a pioneering participatory artist who advocates hip hop education and poetry development that is accessible to everyone. Kudakwashe Rice (Zimbabwe) – poet

The animators will be interpreting the spoken word pieces which will add an element of mystery to whatever will be produced as the final visuals. The event will take place at the British Council in Harare (16 Cork) from 530 PM. Entry will be free to those who RSVP for the event on the following numbers; 0773723755 or 0774852422

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares