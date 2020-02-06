Demand For Digital Marketing Professionals Outstrips Supply

This is a Guest Post and does not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of Techzim. We have a strong filtering process of what makes it to our blog and are confident that you’ll enjoy the article below.

Did you know that nearly half of the World’s population has access to the internet and the digital economy is embedded in every corner of our lives, and it’s not going anywhere?

It is, therefore, no wonder that more and more businesses are going online to attract customers to their businesses and are needing digital marketing professionals for it. Also, we are seeing that there are solid and growing budgets going into digital marketing of every company in the region and across the World as opposed to high cost/lower ROI traditional marketing.

Digital Skills Gap

By now you’ve probably heard the hype – digital marketing skills are in serious demand worldwide and the digital skills gap is set to widen, with the digital-related job market that is booming and brands/companies are putting more of a focus on digital marketing than ever before – a trend that will not subside anytime soon but quite the opposite!

You’ve maybe also heard of the digital skills gap, right? By 2020, 2 million new digital jobs were expected to be created in the U.K. alone according to the research by O2 and not enough digital professionals to fill them. Australia is experiencing a similar situation. According to a Deloitte Access Economics, there will be a need for almost 300,000 Australian professional marketers by 2021.

Another survey conducted by LinkedIn reported a shortage of 230,000 people with marketing skills in the 20 USA largest metro areas.

Not only are there plenty of jobs for digital marketers across the world, but Glassdoor survey placed digital marketing number six of the top 25 best jobs for a work-life balance.

This provides those studying or planning to study digital marketing with a unique competitive advantage as you’re gearing yourself up for a career where demand exceeds supply with an advantage of a great work-life balance.

Types of Digital Marketing Jobs Available

Unlike the common wisdom circulating about it, digital marketing goes well beyond social media marketing and it encompasses more roles and skills than ever before, and it’s this flexible, versatile nature of the business that makes it so fascinating and exciting.

There is a wide range of digital marketing jobs available meaning there are a huge variety of career options.

Video/audio production

Interactive technology (such as AI)

Mobile marketing

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Web design

Web development

Search engine marketing (SEM)

Social media

E-commerce

Email marketing

Marketing automation

Content management and curation

Copywriting and editing

Analytics

Business/marketing strategy

There is plenty of room for people looking to enter the world of digital marketing and related careers. In 2019, some of the most in-demand skills are content creation and curation, social media strategy, and analytics, which is great news for those who veer towards the creative, social and business end of the spectrum.

For those who are more technically minded, there’s still plenty of demand and quite a high earning potential for those who specialise in technologies like SEO and SEM since this is what can be at the base of what drives profits in any business.

So are You ready to acquire skills that are in demand across the World?

AUTHOR’s BIO

Nikolina is digital marketing trainer and mentor representing Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) in Zimbabwe and Zambia offering internationally certified certificate and diploma level courses in digital marketing, SEO, social media and digital marketing strategy and planning. Need more info? Email us on contact@nikolinakobali.com

Join her at the next 6-week intensive lecture course starting 18 February 2020. Full details can be found in this link – http://bit.ly/ProfDiplomaLiveCourseFeb2020

