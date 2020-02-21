Fintech Startups Can Now Apply For EcoBank’s Challenge

Ecobank Group the pan-African banking group, is inviting African fintech entrepreneurs to enter the 3rd edition of the Ecobank Fintech Challenge. The Fintech Challenge gives African start-ups the opportunity to promote their fintech solutions, and potentially partner with Ecobank to roll-out their solutions across Ecobank’s 33 markets in Africa as well as France.

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge is an annual competitive programme for Fintechs to explore market integration opportunities with the Ecobank Group. Launched in 2017, it has run two editions and is now on its third edition.

Ecobank welcomes submissions from all start-ups and developers in any of Africa’s 54 countries to enter its 2020 Ecobank Fintech Challenge.

Participants will qualify to explore the following opportunities including:

Multinational product roll-out: an opportunity to pursue integration with Ecobank and potentially launch products in Ecobank’s Pan African footprint

Service provider partnerships. Ecobank may select start-ups as a pan-African service partner within the bank’s ecosystem.

Access to Ecobank’s Pan-African Banking Sandbox: Fellows will be given access to Ecobank’s APIs to test and improve their products for the pan-African market.

Mentoring and networking support in the network of global and African partners of the Group.

As a banking group we continue to be amazed at the many ways in which fintechs are transforming banking across Africa. We look forward to the new innovations and partnership opportunities that will come with the 2020 edition. Ecobank Group Executive, Operations & Technology – Eddy Ogbogu

This year, shortlisted Fintech’s will also be able to access the bank’s API which wasn’t the case before:

We took feedback from the past editions and one of the major innovation this year is the opportunity for shortlisted Fintech’s to access our APIs through our Pan African Sandbox.

Applications for the competition will close on 12th of April, 2020. Apply for the 2020 Ecobank Fintech Challenge.

