[Podcast] Our Experience Working Without An Office

At the beginning of 2019, most of the Techzim team stopped coming to the office to work and eventually the office was closed. On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we share what our experience has been like working from home, a cafe or pretty much anywhere.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query. advertisement

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares