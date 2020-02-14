[Podcast] Our Experience Working Without An Office

At the beginning of 2019, most of the Techzim team stopped coming to the office to work and eventually the office was closed. On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we share what our experience has been like working from home, a cafe or pretty much anywhere.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/B9KfBzlFqIj9rGTAuOmNCz
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.