[Podcast] Taxing The Digital Economy In Zimbabwe

On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we have a discussion on taxing the digital economy in Zimbabwe. Some of the questions on our minds were:
- Is Zimbabwe entitled to earning tax because its citizens are consumers of products from international companies?
- Can Zimbabwe get Google, Facebook, Airbnb to pay taxes?
- Is there an alternative way for Zimbabwe to earn from the digital economy outside of taxing international companies?
