[Podcast] Taxing The Digital Economy In Zimbabwe

On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we have a discussion on taxing the digital economy in Zimbabwe. Some of the questions on our minds were:

Is Zimbabwe entitled to earning tax because its citizens are consumers of products from international companies?

Can Zimbabwe get Google, Facebook, Airbnb to pay taxes?

Is there an alternative way for Zimbabwe to earn from the digital economy outside of taxing international companies?

