Home » Podcasts » [Podcast] Taxing The Digital Economy In Zimbabwe

[Podcast] Taxing The Digital Economy In Zimbabwe

Posted by Rufaro Madamombe

On this episode of the Techzim podcast, we have a discussion on taxing the digital economy in Zimbabwe. Some of the questions on our minds were:

  • Is Zimbabwe entitled to earning tax because its citizens are consumers of products from international companies?
  • Can Zimbabwe get Google, Facebook, Airbnb to pay taxes?
  • Is there an alternative way for Zimbabwe to earn from the digital economy outside of taxing international companies?

You can also listen to the Techzim podcast on the following platforms:

