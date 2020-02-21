Strive Gives Update On Liquid Telecom South Sudan Roll Out

Last July, Liquid Telecom announced that they would be rolling out South Sudan’s first fibre network. Strive Masiyiwa took to his Facebook to give an update announcing that the South Sudan fibre link started working yesterday morning.

Liquid began service to Juba South Sudan this morning at 8am!

South Sudan was one of only two countries in Africa with no link to the rest of the world, through Undersea Fibre link. We built a 200km link from Uganda’s border. It was tough because of mines and booby traps. advertisement The Fibre cable connects with our cables in Uganda, and links to our cables in Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya. At Dar and Mombasa they are now connected to cables going to Asia, Europe, and the Americas! I plan to do Juba’s first Town Hall meeting beamed live by broad band before the end of next month. Strive Masiyiwa

The Chairman of the Econet Group also announced that Liquid is setting their sights on the only African country without a fibre:

I’m now planning a trip to Eritrea, the last country with no broadband high speed Internet.

Liquid currently has over 75,000 of Fibre networks running through 18 countries. This includes cables from Cape Town to Cairo, and from Port Sudan to Cameroon and Nigeria, with one more cable running from Cape Town to Kinshasa set for commissioning later this year.

