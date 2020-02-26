Will The Cheaper Sasai Bundle Save The Messaging App?

Sasai recently got a discounted bundle introduced by Econet in what seems like an effort to boost usage of the flailing Instant Messaging application.

The new Sasai bundles will be priced as follows:

Daily Sasai bundles;

$1.25 – 20MB

$4 – 45MB

50% discount compared to the WhatsApp+Pinterest+Sasai bundle.

Weekly Sasai Bundles

$5 – 65MB

$10 – 140MB

44-47% discount compared to the WhatsApp+Pinterest+Sasai bundle.

Monthly Sasai Bundles

$18 – 220MB

$28 – 450MB

47% discount compared to the WhatsApp+Pinterest+Sasai bundle.

Still not convinced

The Sasai marketing team seems to believe if you don’t jump on this deal you might be a fool but I’m not sure if I’m convinced:

Whilst all the Sasai bundles seem discounted the fact that the current WhatsApp bundles also gives you access to Sasai and Pinterest in addition, makes the discount far less compelling than it sounds on paper.

Considering that Econet and Cassava Smartech have the relationship that they have it might have been better for Econet to 0 rates Sasai if user engagement is the number one priority for Sasai.

0 rating seems to be a better strategy because it allows subscribers like myself to communicate on the platform in the event that I have left the house and I don’t have a WhatsApp bundle – something that happens to me and a number of people I’m sure.

Once I get accustomed to using the platform, then MAYBE I start using the payment features integrated in the app (i.e sending money, paying bills etc) and Cassava starts making money from Sasai through these services.

Obviously it’s not as simple as I’ve put it there but it seems like a better option than a discounted Sasai bundle. It’s also fair to keep in mind that Econet has statistics that we aren’t privy to regarding how much people are buying bundles and maybe the WhatsApp bundle is becoming too expensive and this new Sasai bundle is meant to undercut it but ultimately, I’m not convinced this bundle is what will bring life to Sasai.

