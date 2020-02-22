ZimLive Now Accepts Donations – Local Media Companies Continue Search For Perfect Business Model

If you’re an avid ZimLive reader you would have noticed that the online publication now accepts donations by now.

Similar to The Guardian which places a plea for donation at the end of each article, ZimLive is asking its readers to spare what they can to help improve the quality of content they output.

Why donations?

The message asking for donations at the end of ZimLive articles shares quite a bit regarding why they’ve chosen to go down this path.

Firstly, ZimLive hopes to use the funds donated by readers to actually improve and diversify their content:

We set out to create a current, authoritative, clarifying and vital news service. We believe we have had partial success, but to achieve our full ambitions, we need more financial resources to invest in more journalists, and journalism tools to deliver a richer digital mix of news, tapping into the progress in graphics, audio and video in particular. ZimLive

Why can’t they rely on advertising as news publishers have always done? When browsing online, how often do you come across a local company advertising? Not so often, because most companies aren’t taking advantage of the medium. ZimLive admits as much:

Zimbabwe, our main market, has a virtually non-existent advertising industry owing to a tough economic environment, and the international digital display advertising market is currently weak – threats which imperil the future of online publishing. ZimLive

When you browse on a local website and you’re bombarded with foreign adverts, you’re less likely to click on them because they are not relevant to you and less likely to actually convert (i.e proceed to buy that item) which results in local advertisers making very little from online ads. Far from what they need to output quality journalism.

Daily News, until recently, chose to go with a subscription model instead of advertising. That path has its own issues which we discussed here but ultimately the intention by Daily News was to capture value for their content.

ZimLive also touched on the fact that quality journalism costs money as the people behind it have to be of a certain skill level and the tools used to create the most engaging content also come at a cost:

Distinctive, original, quality and expert reporting that expands our readers’ understanding of current affairs and helps them navigate it consumes a lot of money and takes time to produce, but despite the hardships, we want to keep going and do more to tell the complete Zimbabwean story, because at the heart of our commitment is the belief that our perspective matters. We want to maintain and strengthen our position in the years ahead, but our work requires your support. Consider a donation, however big or small, as your generosity is what will keep us going.

Online publishers in Zimbabwe and globally are having a hard time find the best model to monetise their output. At one point we saw The Herald, NewsDay and Daily News resort to posting snippets of their stories online whilst the full versions of stories were appearing in the physical copies of papers sold in the streets.

Whilst they didn’t cite revenue as the main concern behind that move, it’s a reflection of how little revenue these publications were making online. So little that they could afford to remove stories online altogether.

Whilst media houses continue to battle with finding sustainable business models to continue publishing on the internet, it will be interesting to see how the model adopted by ZimLive contributes to their work and we hope they succeed.

