ZOL Announces Maintenance On 5 February, Service Disruption Expected

ZOL has informed subscribers that due to scheduled maintenance being carried out from the 5th of February and crossing over to the 6th, subscribers will experience service disruption during the 8-hour maintenance:
Dear Valued Customer,
Please be advised that our team will be carrying out a planned network maintenance on the 5th of February 2020. You will experience periods of service disruption during this exercise. This is part of our continued efforts to improve availability, reliability and performance of our services.
Should you experience connectivity problems after the stated maintenance times, kindly contact our Support team on 08677 123 123 and reference your Customer ID Number.
Regards,
TeamZOL
The scheduled maintenance will start at 10 PM and end at 6 AM the following day
|Details of scheduled work
|Start
|05
|February 2020
|22:00 hours (CAT)
|End
|06
|February 2020
|06:00 hours (CAT)
|Duration
|08
|Hours
