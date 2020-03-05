Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 5 March 2020

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…
Interbank rate
USD to ZWL$: 18.0735
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8504
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Black Market rates
|OMIR
|45.95
|USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com
|33.5
|USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com
|32
|USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info
|32.5
|USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw
|18.07
|USD / BOND zimrates.com
|24.5
Source: Marketwatch
