Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 5 March 2020

Posted by Staff Writer

Here are the foreign currency exchange rates for the US$, ZW$ and Rand on the interbank and black market…

Interbank rate

USD to ZWL$: 18.0735
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8504

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market rates

OMIR45.95
USD / ZWL$ zimrates.com33.5
USD / ZWL$ zwl365.com32
USD / ZWL$ bluemari.info32.5
USD / ZWL$ rbz.co.zw18.07
USD / BOND zimrates.com24.5

Source: Marketwatch

