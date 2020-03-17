CIMAS Dismisses Coronavirus Fake News Circulating On Social Media

If you have been active on social media and WhatsApp over the past 24 hours you may have come across the following message;

If you suspect you have coronavirus Call 922 for cimas ambulance. they r not supposed to make u pay even a single cent coz UN is backing them for corona. They will take you to Wilkins straight. they will disinfect your home for free. Your samples will be taken testing. it takes only 2-3 days everything is UN managed. they have pitched their facilities there.

The health care institution dismissed the message in circulation saying they are NOT offering such a service:

Cimas has noted with concern that there are false messages circulating on social media advising people to call Cimas Rescue’s emergency number *922* should you suspect that you have Coronavirus. The message claims that Cimas Rescue is being funded by the UN making the service free and able to take patients ti Wilkins while at the same time disinfecting your home. THIS IS NOT TRUE! The guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health and Child Care remain the only correct procedure where Covid-19 is suspected. People are advised to seek authentic information from the Ministry of Health and Child Care facilities and also on official Ministry of Health and Child Care websites.

Over the past few weeks there has been and will continue be a lot of misinformation regarding Coronavirus. In this regards, we made a list of reliable Twitter accounts you can follow for updates on the virus.

