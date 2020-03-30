“Don’t Comment On What We Say,” Health Minister Reads Riot Act To ‘Social Media’

In a 6 minute video clip about COVID 19 control measures by government, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo spent a third of that time addressing journalists and social media. Here is where the threats start:

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query. advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares