EcoCash Distances Self From Fake Customer Service Number

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

EcoCash took to their social media channels to warn subscribers using the mobile money service to avoid interfacing with a certain fake support number claiming to process instant renewals.

The fake support number has been associated with the following message:

Econet Urgent Notice

Don’t be delayed by calling EcoCash for reversals and hanging transactions simply contact the 24hr Econet EcoCash customers service and get assistance in a matter seconds.

0778050376

EcoCash advised that this is false and the only ways to get assistance via official channels are as follows:

  1. Call on 114
  2. Write to their Facebook (@EcoCashZim) and Twitter (EcoCashZW)
  3. SMS/WhatsApp on 0771 222 114
  4. Visit any Econet shop
  5. Visit EcoCash Mini Service Centres

