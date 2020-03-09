EcoCash Distances Self From Fake Customer Service Number

EcoCash took to their social media channels to warn subscribers using the mobile money service to avoid interfacing with a certain fake support number claiming to process instant renewals.
The fake support number has been associated with the following message:
Econet Urgent Notice
Don’t be delayed by calling EcoCash for reversals and hanging transactions simply contact the 24hr Econet EcoCash customers service and get assistance in a matter seconds.
0778050376
EcoCash advised that this is false and the only ways to get assistance via official channels are as follows:
- Call on 114
- Write to their Facebook (@EcoCashZim) and Twitter (EcoCashZW)
- SMS/WhatsApp on 0771 222 114
- Visit any Econet shop
- Visit EcoCash Mini Service Centres
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ESDPMrvnTQJ45X8CfxKVsR
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.