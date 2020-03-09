EcoCash Distances Self From Fake Customer Service Number

EcoCash took to their social media channels to warn subscribers using the mobile money service to avoid interfacing with a certain fake support number claiming to process instant renewals.

The fake support number has been associated with the following message:

Econet Urgent Notice advertisement Don’t be delayed by calling EcoCash for reversals and hanging transactions simply contact the 24hr Econet EcoCash customers service and get assistance in a matter seconds. 0778050376

EcoCash advised that this is false and the only ways to get assistance via official channels are as follows:

Call on 114 Write to their Facebook (@EcoCashZim) and Twitter (EcoCashZW) SMS/WhatsApp on 0771 222 114 Visit any Econet shop Visit EcoCash Mini Service Centres

