advertisement

Home » Mobile Money » Econet Opens Up Coronavirus Donations Line

Econet Opens Up Coronavirus Donations Line

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

We’ve covered a number of positive steps and efforts being taken by Zimbabweans and the international community to help our country prepare for COVID-19.

advertisement

Zim’s largest mobile network operator, Econet has opened an EcoCash line for people who want to donate to help during the crisis.

To donate to this cause;

advertisement
  1. Dial *151#
  2. Select Option 2
  3. Select Option 2
  4. Enter Merchant Code (018533)
  5. Enter Amount
  6. Confirm

or use the shortcode; *151*2*2*018533*Amount#

Outside of the donations, EcoSure also announced a host of measures for nurses and doctors which include getting protective equipment, free Vaya transport, and education scholarships for health workers who pass away whilst working in public hospitals or clinics at this time.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hkrbxuw2IByJdA6N43HBQc

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.