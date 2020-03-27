FBC Temporarily Closes 4 Branches In Response To COVID-19

FBC Holdings has announced they, like many other organisations, will be closing branches in order to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.A portion of their workforce will also be working from home.

advertisement

As a result of these actions, there may be some disruption to our normal service delivery. Please bear with us as we do our best to minimise any inconvenience that you may experience during this difficult time FBC Statement

The following 5 branches have been closed temporarily;

advertisement

Borrowdale

Harare Private Banking

FBC Centre

RG Mugabe International Airport Victoria Falls

FBC is urging clients to reach them on their toll-free number (220 for all mobile networks) and on their Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp (+263772419693/+263772152647 / +263732152647)

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares