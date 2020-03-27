FBC Temporarily Closes 4 Branches In Response To COVID-19

FBC Holdings has announced they, like many other organisations, will be closing branches in order to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.A portion of their workforce will also be working from home.
As a result of these actions, there may be some disruption to our normal service delivery. Please bear with us as we do our best to minimise any inconvenience that you may experience during this difficult timeFBC Statement
The following 5 branches have been closed temporarily;
- Borrowdale
- Harare Private Banking
- FBC Centre
- RG Mugabe International Airport Victoria Falls
FBC is urging clients to reach them on their toll-free number (220 for all mobile networks) and on their Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp (+263772419693/+263772152647 / +263732152647)
