Here’s A List Of Efforts By Local Devs & Companies Helping Make Life Easier During The COVID-19 Outbreak

There are many efforts being made locally and globally to help people deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic and we felt it necessary to share some of the locally available tools that could come in handy during these trying times.

PS: If your company has made a tool or offers a service that might be helpful to people in Zim during the Coronavirus send a WhatsApp message to 0719573225 explaining what it is you do and how Zimbos will be helped by it during the Coronavirus. We will be updating this list on a daily basis.

Techzim WhatsApp Bot (0717684274) – The WhatsApp Bot’s primary purpose is for people looking to buy Econet, NetOne & Telecel airtime which will come in handy at a time when going out to buy physical scratch cards could put you and your family at risk. In addition to being able to buy your airtime via WhatsApp, we’ve added Coronavirus related information users can get by simply texting Corona to the bot. Info includes What the virus is, symptoms, and a lot more. As a bonus, all this information is available in 3 languages, English, Shona and Ndebele.

Public.co.zw – Whilst the name is a bit vague this valuable tool website provides a symptom checker you can use to try and see how many Coronavirus red flags you’re checking. Beyond checking symptoms the site also has emergency contact numbers for the hospitals that are supposed to dealing with COVID-19 response in different provinces across the country.

Covid-19 Data Dashboard – The Data Dashboard contains stats like some of the above-mentioned tools but it goes a step ahead and looks at the statistics with a lot more depth. The Dashboard contains Age statistics, Fatality rate, total test conducted, cities with confirmed cases, gender of confirmed Coronavirus positive victims, and a lot more. It’s a great tool to check out if you’re interested in data and hopefully the Ministry of Health will continue to provide data to feed the dashboard.

Adpsaces – For those looking to advertise on radio and TV during the lockdown, you can still do so using this platform which allows you to buy advertising space online – with no physical interaction with the outside world.

Fresh In A Box – This startup sells groceries and fresh farm produce direct to consumers. What does this mean? You can order all the food you’ll need during the lockdown online and avoid interfacing with other people at shops.

Gain Cash & Carry – Recently introduced a WhatsApp service for Zimbos to order groceries on the popular messaging app. Like FIAB above, any option that reduces congestion and gathering in public places is worth taking a look at during this time.

