advertisement

Home » WhatsApp » MDC Members Can Initiate Payments/Donations Via WhatsApp Bot

MDC Members Can Initiate Payments/Donations Via WhatsApp Bot

advertisement
Nelson Chamisa addressing a rally
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) recently introduced a WhatsApp chatbot for members to pay party subscriptions and individuals looking to donate to the party can do so using the digital channels.

advertisement

By simply texting Register to +263777101739, you initiate the membership payment and donation process which will ask users of the bot to provide the following information;

  • Full name
  • date of birth
  • ID number
  • Membership category
  • province
  • type of payment you would like to make

Whilst the bot is pretty helpful and it’s great to see the party taking advantage of technology like this to help members I was a bit uneasy about the amount of information you have to share.

advertisement

For members, this won’t be a concern because the MDC already has all this information but for general donations, it would be wise for the bot to allow for anonymous donation as well for users who may want to contribute to their cause without having to share any data that they can be identified by

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HcxoF9HRA4KBwj3LiEdmcg

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.