Netflix & Chill Is Possible Even During The 21 Day Lockdown – Here’s How

If you read the title and thought to yourself, “Netflix and chill??? What’s that?”, then I am obliged to tell you that age is catching up with you…

Unfortunately (just Google!), I can’t fully explain what Netflix and chill is on this blog but involves going to someone’s house and watching Netflix with them.

As you know, that’s off the table in many countries right now since people are trying their best to stay put and some of us actually on national lockdown – so Netflix and chill is pretty much off the table. Or is it??

Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that allows you to watch at the same time as your friends – adding a comments section to your Netflix videos to make the viewing experience more social.

Netflix Party Chatroom

Whilst I haven’t tried it (I don’t have friends lol) I’ve heard good things from the people who have tried it.

How does it work?

Install Netflix Party: To install Netflix Party, start off by clicking the “Install Netflix Party” button on this page. Once you are redirected to the Chrome Web Store, click “Add to Chrome” to finish installing Netflix Party. Open a Video in Netflix: Go to Netflix’s website. Choose any show you would like to watch and start playing the video. Create your party: To create your party, click on the red “NP” icon located next to the address bar. Then click “Start Party” to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends. Join a Netflix Party: To join a party click on the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix’s website. Then click on the “NP” button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party.

