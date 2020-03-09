NetOne To Raise Tariffs For Bundles On 9 March

NetOne has tweeted that it will be reviewing its data and SMS bundles from 9 March.
Please be advised that our bundle tariffs will be reviewed with effect on 10 March 2020.
Econet reviewed tariffs for their bundled data packages back in February and surprisingly back then NetOne didn’t review their bundles. It comes as no surprise that they are reviewing the bundles now as the local currency continues to weaken making the current rates less sustainable.
As expected, the reaction to this news wasn’t positive but others are still hoping for an unlikely downward review:
