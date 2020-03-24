advertisement

Popular Witcher Card Game Now Available On Android

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

The Witcher universe is now more popular after the airing of Netflix’s Witcher show last December. Those who are well-versed in the Witcher-verse will know how popular Gwent is.

Gwent is a 1v1 card-game set in the Witcher universe that was popularised by the Witcher series of video-games. After its appearance in this series of games, CDProjekt Red (developer of the Witcher games) developed a standalone version of the turn-based card game.

The online multiplayer game which was already available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and iOS is now available on Android from today and after taking it for a spin I must say I’m pretty excited.

How does it work?

The card game is turn-based and each game takes 3 rounds. Each player must play one card each turn from a deck of at least 25 cards. Each deck belongs to a faction that offers different play styles. Each faction has different “leaders” who each have individual abilities.

Hands-on observations

After installing the game I made the following observations over a brief two-game period with the game:

  • You can sync your Gwent Android profile to your PC/Console profile allowing you to carry over your progress from whichever platform you were playing on prior to installing on mobile
  • With an 18:9 aspect-ratio, the likelihood of having black bars is pretty high with most modern smartphones having a 21:9 aspect ratio
  • The touch controls are well-thought-out and right at home on the touch-based

This isn’t a full review of the game but we did play two matches and here’s video footage from one of them;

Download Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on Android

Download Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on iOS

