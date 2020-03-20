[Press Release] Liquid Telecom Response To COVID-19

At Liquid Telecom, we believe that ‘every individual on the African continent has the right to be connected’. This enduring belief is guiding us as we respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

The health and safety of our people and those of our customers, suppliers and other business partners is paramount. We have implemented robust contingency planning across the business to protect the health of our people and those with whom we come into contact. This includes, but is not limited to, implementing the advice of the authorities, particularly the World Health Organisation and other reliable sources.

Liquid Telecom’s focus today is the same as every day: We’re committed to ensuring our customers have access to the most reliable network and digital solutions—now and in the weeks and months to come. As the situation evolves, we are working closely with our employees, partners and suppliers to support ongoing business operations and serve our customers’ needs.



Our thoughts go out to the many people who have been affected by this unprecedented event. We are planning for all eventualities to ensure we do everything possible to support our employees, customers, partners and public. To ensure business continuity, most of our personnel can work and collaborate from remote sites utilizing Microsoft Teams and other tools. Where possible, we are also helping our customers to maintain operations as close as is possible to normal using similar applications Nic Rudnick – Group CEO, Liquid Telecom.

As a strategic supplier to our customers, we have been executing plans to ensure network and system continuity as the situation evolves over time. We have remote working capability in place for all key processes and systems for our key personnel, and this capability has been subject to readiness testing during the past few weeks. All personnel are able to work remotely at short notice when necessary while maintaining full business functionality. We are committed to maintaining services and supporting both our customers and suppliers during this time. If you require any further information or assistance, please contact our support centre in the usual way.

