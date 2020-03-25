Telecel Reduces Working Hours As Corona Fight Intensifies

Zimbabwe’s 3rd largest mobile network operator (MNO) has informed subscribers that it will be reducing working hours in the interest of the health of its staff.

The MNO sent out a message to subscribers informing them of the precaution:

Dear customers, Please note that in the interest of public health all our offices will open only between 9am and 1pm until further notice. Telecel Zimbabwe.

The move by Telecel comes on the same day when Econet closed its Joina City shop after one of the employees there made contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

NetOne has also been sending messages to subscribers over the last few days advising them to wash hands more often to reduce chances of contamination;

Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub reduces chances of contamination. Surf with AmaSixty60 bundle & stay updated on Covid-19 NetOne

