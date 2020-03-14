TelOne Announces New Prices For Broadband Packages

TelOne has announced the new pricing for their broadband offerings which have been effected from today (14 March).
|Package Name
|Data Cap
|Tariff (RTGS$)
|HOME BROADBAND PACKAGES
|Home Basic
|10GB
|$262
|Home Extra
|15GB
|$280
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|$331
|Home Plus
|30GB
|$435
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|$559
|Home Premier
|60GB
|$731
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|$942
|Home Boost
|200GB
|$1050
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|$1548
|Intense
|Unlimited
|$2087
|SME BROADBAND PACKAGES
|Infinity Supreme
|Unlimited
|$2609
|Intense Extra
|Unlimited
|$3478
|BLAZE LTE PACKAGES
|Blaze Lite
|8GB
|$242
|Blaze Extra
|15GB
|$366
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|$456
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|$736
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|$1107
|Blaze Supernova
|Unlimited
|$2181
|PUBLIC WIFI
|1GB
|$18
|2.5GB
|$36
|6GB
|$90
