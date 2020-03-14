advertisement

TelOne Announces New Prices For Broadband Packages

Telone Fibre billboard
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

TelOne has announced the new pricing for their broadband offerings which have been effected from today (14 March).

Package NameData CapTariff (RTGS$)
HOME BROADBAND PACKAGES
Home Basic10GB$262
Home Extra15GB$280
Home Basic Night20GB$331
Home Plus30GB$435
Home Plus Night60GB$559
Home Premier60GB$731
Home Premier Night120GB$942
Home Boost200GB$1050
Infinity Pro500GB$1548
IntenseUnlimited$2087
SME BROADBAND PACKAGES
Infinity SupremeUnlimited$2609
Intense ExtraUnlimited$3478
BLAZE LTE PACKAGES
Blaze Lite8GB$242
Blaze Extra15GB$366
Blaze Boost20GB$456
Blaze Ultra40GB$736
Blaze Trailblazer100GB$1107
Blaze SupernovaUnlimited$2181
PUBLIC WIFI
1GB$18
2.5GB
$36
6GB$90

