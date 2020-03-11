[Video] 5 Cool WhatsApp Business Tricks You Didn’t Know

WhatsApp business looks very much like the ordinary WhatsApp and makes people ask the question of what exactly is the difference. There are quite some differences but in this video we will look at 5 of them that will help improve the way you market your products on WhatsApp as well as how you keep in touch with your customers.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query. advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares