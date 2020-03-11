advertisement

Home » Video » [Video] 5 Cool WhatsApp Business Tricks You Didn’t Know

[Video] 5 Cool WhatsApp Business Tricks You Didn’t Know

advertisement
Posted by Edwin Chabuka

WhatsApp business looks very much like the ordinary WhatsApp and makes people ask the question of what exactly is the difference. There are quite some differences but in this video we will look at 5 of them that will help improve the way you market your products on WhatsApp as well as how you keep in touch with your customers.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

advertisement

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ESDPMrvnTQJ45X8CfxKVsR

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.