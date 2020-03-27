Working From Home? Here Are Your Internet Options

With the number of people working from home increasing by the day as companies take measures to stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.
With that being said, those of you working from home will probably need an internet connection and we’ve rounded up the best options you probably have.
For those of you looking to actually get a home internet connection installed from scratch, we would advise against that as it could result in you or your family catching the virus.
Instead of setting up a home internet from scratch here are your best alternatives for ZW$1000 or less;
Econet Private WiFi Bundles – Best Value & Convenience
Private WiFi bundles confuse many people because of the name but if you buy these bundles you’ll be able to access them on your phone just like any other bundle. The name Private WiFi bundle is derived from the fact that subscribers who buy these are supposed to be able to create a hotspot from their phone to their computer.
There are 3 Private WiFi packages available to Econet subscribers;
- 25GB for $400
- 50GB for $800
- 75GB for $1000
The bundles are priced competitively with other internet packages you’ll get from ZOL’s WiBroniks and TelOne’s Blaze LTE service and unlike those two the private bundles are reliably available in more areas.
For those looking to set up a connection from scratch, this is probably your only option since you don’t have to get anything installed at your house.
PS: The other two mobile networks don’t offer such bundles so it’s impossible to draw a comparison
ZOL Wibronik & Fibroniks
ZOL has Fibroniks (Fibre to the home) and Wibroniks (wireless LTE connection) but these will probably be ideal for people who already have the infrastructure in place at their homes. Here are the Wibroniks packages under a $1000;
- 5GB for $183
- 15GB for $351
- 20GB for $396
- 30GB for $583
- 60GB for $876
Here are the Fibroniks the packages under $1000;
- 10GB for $147
- 40GB for $400
- 50GB for $540
Fibroniks is cheaper than WiBroniks but at present, it will probably be very difficult to get installers at your place and as we said before that’s not something we would recommend any consumer to go for.
TelOne ADSL, Fibre & LTE
TelOne offers the most choice but like ZOL signing up for their service as a new customer will probably require going to a shop or interfacing with installers.
TelOne ADSL/Fibre subscribers have the following options;
|Home Basic
|10GB
|$262
|Home Extra
|15GB
|$280
|Home Plus
|30GB
|$435
|Home Premier
|60GB
|$731
The LTE Blaze packages are structured as follows;
|Blaze Lite
|8GB
|$242
|Blaze Extra
|15GB
|$366
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|$456
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|$736
TelOne’s LTE and home packages are currently priced slightly more expensive than ZOL and Econet making them the hardest recommend at a time when people will be very sensitive of how they spend every dollar they have.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BoRXdrAl6ES7cnZvV30ack
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
4 thoughts on “Working From Home? Here Are Your Internet Options”
Netone also offers One-fi and it is similarly priced to Econet.
Thanks for the heads up, let me check and update the article
Hi
Thanks for the very timely article. How long do the econet private WiFi bundles last?
Thank you
Hi
Thanks for the timely article. Do you know how long the econet and netone bundles last? Are they for a month?