Working From Home? Here Are Your Internet Options

With the number of people working from home increasing by the day as companies take measures to stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

With that being said, those of you working from home will probably need an internet connection and we’ve rounded up the best options you probably have.

For those of you looking to actually get a home internet connection installed from scratch, we would advise against that as it could result in you or your family catching the virus.

Instead of setting up a home internet from scratch here are your best alternatives for ZW$1000 or less;

Econet Private WiFi Bundles – Best Value & Convenience

Private WiFi bundles confuse many people because of the name but if you buy these bundles you’ll be able to access them on your phone just like any other bundle. The name Private WiFi bundle is derived from the fact that subscribers who buy these are supposed to be able to create a hotspot from their phone to their computer.

There are 3 Private WiFi packages available to Econet subscribers;

25GB for $400

50GB for $800

75GB for $1000

The bundles are priced competitively with other internet packages you’ll get from ZOL’s WiBroniks and TelOne’s Blaze LTE service and unlike those two the private bundles are reliably available in more areas.

For those looking to set up a connection from scratch, this is probably your only option since you don’t have to get anything installed at your house.

PS: The other two mobile networks don’t offer such bundles so it’s impossible to draw a comparison

ZOL Wibronik & Fibroniks

ZOL has Fibroniks (Fibre to the home) and Wibroniks (wireless LTE connection) but these will probably be ideal for people who already have the infrastructure in place at their homes. Here are the Wibroniks packages under a $1000;

5GB for $183

15GB for $351

20GB for $396

30GB for $583

60GB for $876

Here are the Fibroniks the packages under $1000;

10GB for $147

40GB for $400

50GB for $540

Fibroniks is cheaper than WiBroniks but at present, it will probably be very difficult to get installers at your place and as we said before that’s not something we would recommend any consumer to go for.

TelOne ADSL, Fibre & LTE

TelOne offers the most choice but like ZOL signing up for their service as a new customer will probably require going to a shop or interfacing with installers.

TelOne ADSL/Fibre subscribers have the following options;

Home Basic 10GB $262 Home Extra 15GB $280 Home Plus 30GB $435 Home Premier 60GB $731

The LTE Blaze packages are structured as follows;

Blaze Lite 8GB $242 Blaze Extra 15GB $366 Blaze Boost 20GB $456 Blaze Ultra 40GB $736

TelOne’s LTE and home packages are currently priced slightly more expensive than ZOL and Econet making them the hardest recommend at a time when people will be very sensitive of how they spend every dollar they have.

