ZESA Debt To Eskom Paid Off – Hon Fortune Chasi

Minister of Energy Fortune Chasi is famous for many things, from making Zim Dancehall to being a Minister – he’s also known for his “mushonga webasa kuriita” statement.

advertisement

A jovial Fortune Chasi took to Twitter to revise that statement to, “MUSHONGA WE CHIKWERETI KUBHADHARA CHETE” (loosely translated to the only way to solve a debt problem is by paying your debts).

It kune munhu ari pedyo newe ,” MUSHONGA WE CHIKWERETI KUBHADHARA CHETE”. advertisement — Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) March 31, 2020

The Minister announced that earlier this week, ZESA’s debt to ESKOM was finally paid off;

Hard to believe but ESCOM has, in fact now been paid off. • Eskom was paid the last US$890,000.00 for imports during this week. Honourable Fortune Chasi – Minister of Energy & Power Development

What’s next?

Whilst power supply has improved compared to the darkness that was 2019 the debt to ESKOM was being paid off whilst we simultaneously paid for more power so this will definitely come as a relief to national treasury.

Our power generation is still low which means we will probably continue buying power from ESKOM and we still owe Mozambique’s HCB. The Minister announced their efforts will now be focused on these two sections;

…This means Zesa can now negotiate for additional supplies if available. Attention now turns to HCB ( Mozambique). Honourable Fortune Chasi – Minister of Energy & Power Development

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares