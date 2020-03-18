ZOL Announces New Prices For Fibroniks & Wibroniks Packages

POTRAZs announcement of new tariff thresholds for Internet Access Providers was followed up by an announcement by TelOne with their updated tariffs which took effect on the 14th of March. ZOL has now also reviewed pricing for Fibronik and Wibroniks packages.
The pricing which takes effect on the 25th of March will now be structured as follows;
|Package Name
|Data
|$
|Home
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|$1,744
|Fibroniks ZOOM
|10GB (Pay As You Go)
|$147
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|$402
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
|$525
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|$540
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
|$651
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB (Pay As You Go)
|$1,232
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
|$1,316
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB (Pay As You Go)
|$1,370
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|$2,261
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|$3,020
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|$5,143
Top-ups
|Data
|Validity
|$
|WiBroniks
|2GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|$95
|3GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|$129
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|$183
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$351
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$396
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$583
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$876
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$1,176
|Fibroniks
|5GB
|5 days + 5 days rollover
|$122
|10GB
|10 days + 10 days rollover
|$178
|15GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|$328
