advertisement

Home » Broadband » ZOL Announces New Prices For Fibroniks & Wibroniks Packages

ZOL Announces New Prices For Fibroniks & Wibroniks Packages

advertisement
ZOL, Liquid Telecom
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

POTRAZs announcement of new tariff thresholds for Internet Access Providers was followed up by an announcement by TelOne with their updated tariffs which took effect on the 14th of March. ZOL has now also reviewed pricing for Fibronik and Wibroniks packages.

advertisement

The pricing which takes effect on the 25th of March will now be structured as follows;

Package NameData$
Home
Wibroniks UnlimitedUnlimited$1,744
Fibroniks ZOOM10GB (Pay As You Go)$147
Fibroniks Lite40GB (Pay As You Go)$402
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)$525
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB (Pay As You Go)$540
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)$651
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB (Pay As You Go)$1,232
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)$1,316
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB (Pay As You Go)$1,370
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUnlimited$2,261
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUnlimited$3,020
Fibroniks Turbo PackUnlimited$5,143

Top-ups

DataValidity$
WiBroniks
2GB15 days + 15 days rollover$95
3GB15 days + 15 days rollover$129
5GB15 days + 15 days rollover$183
15GB30 days + 30 days rollover$351
20GB30 days + 30 days rollover$396
30GB30 days + 30 days rollover$583
60GB30 days + 30 days rollover$876
100GB30 days + 30 days rollover$1,176
Fibroniks
5GB5 days + 5 days rollover$122
10GB10 days + 10 days rollover$178
15GB15 days + 15 days rollover$328

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KnpMP0CtgL86MGxfndYhVO

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.