ZOL Closes All Stores To Curb Coronavirus Spread

ZOL has emailed customers informing them that they will be closing their stores to prevent Coronavirus spread.
The email to customers read;
Dear Valued Customer,
The whole world is facing an unprecedented crisis with the coronavirus (COVID19) affecting individuals, families, businesses and nations. ZOL Zimbabwe is committed to playing its part in the prevention of the spread of this deadly virus.
Given the guidelines and directives to avoid crowds, we have closed all our branches until further notice. We,therefore, encourage you to use our digital platforms for payments and communication, these include Social media platforms, EcoCash and Your Mobile Bank Apps.ZOL email to customers
ZOL also included the following support channels for customers who need assistance;
Email :
• Technical Support team – support@zol.co.zw
• Billing team – billing@zol.co.zw
• Sales Team – sales@zol.co.zw
Live Support :
• Live Chat – https://www.zol.co.zw/ (Available 24 hours)
Call Centre :
• Call 08677123123 (Available 24 hours)
Social media :
• Facebook click here
• Twitter click here
