A List Of COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories & Misinformation You Should Avoid & Never Spread

This is a list of the most popular conspiracy theories making the rounds regarding the Coronavirus. We’ve made this list and will continue to update it because people continue sharing falsehoods in relation to Coronavirus.

Please share this with your loved ones and remember before sharing any theories you hear regarding the virus (and other things too) always verify the source of the information you’re sharing. Because we intend to update this list, you can share any other conspiracy theories you’ve come across and we will add them to this list.

Q: Does 5G cause the Novel Coronavirus?

A: Simply put, no! The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNRP) says the main effect that radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF EMFs) which are emitted by 5G base stations have on the human body is increased temperature of exposed tissue.

Another general characteristic of RF EMFs is that the higher the frequency, the lower the depth of penetration of the EMFs into the body. As 5G technologies can utilize higher EMF frequencies (>24 GHz) in addition to those currently used (<4 GHz), power from those higher frequencies will be primarily absorbed more superficially than that from previous mobile telecommunications technologies

Radio waves can disrupt your physiology as they heat you up, meaning your immune system can’t function. But [the energy levels from] 5G radio waves are tiny and they are nowhere near strong enough to affect the immune system. Dr Simon Clarke – associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.

In fact, 5G actually emits comparable electromagnetic frequency to the microwave in your house right now;

[Image Source: BBC]

Q: Is this a man-made virus created by Bill Gates, so that he can impose a vaccine he comes up with on people?

A: This is fascinating because there is a lengthy backstory to go along with these claims.

In 2015, Pirbright Institute of England filed a Coronavirus patent covering the development of a weakened form of a coronavirus that could potentially be used as a vaccine to prevent respiratory diseases in birds and other animals.

One thing those behind this theory forgot to mention (conveniently) is that there are many variants of the Coronavirus and Pirbright doesn’t currently work with any strand of coronavirus that affects humans. The work they’ve been doing is focused on the Avian Coronavirus which affects chickens.

So, how did Bill Gates get implicated in all of this? The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation gave Pirbright a grant to study livestock antibodies in November of 2019, so theorists have decided that this was enough to have Bill Gates as one of the creators of Coronavirus.

Simply put, there is no evidence that suggests that Bill Gates created this virus.

Q: The Coronavirus will result in a New World Order

A: There have been claims that COVID-19 will result in a New World Order. The common theme in conspiracy theories about a New World Order is that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world. Those spreading this theory claim that this will be done when the vaccine for COVID-19 is made. The vaccine will apparently come with chips which will be used to track everyone on the globe.

This one is particularly funny because I remember watching Illuminati DVDs around 2005 and back then the New World Order would be heralded by music superstars who had sold their souls to the devil. It seems that plan might not have worked out well and now Coronavirus will herald the New World Order.

A simple google search will show you many other times that conspiracy theorists have claimed that something will lead to the New World Order. In fact, these claims originated before the Cold War (1947) and has popped up a number of times with some absurdly claiming that the New World Order will be brought about by surviving Nazi’s

Clearly those who believe in the New World Order will clutch at anything to see their prophecy fulfilled and right now Corona is what they have. Another conspiracy that isn’t backed by any tangible evidence.

Q: Will the vaccines for Coronavirus be tested on Africans first before anywhere else

A: Whilst French scientists suggested that this be the case, the United Nations Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus unequivocally made it clear that this won’t be the case you can see the video where he said this below;

Strong repudiation by the @WHO Director General @DrTedros to the French scientists who suggested to use #Africans as guinea pigs for #Covid_19 vaccine research



“Africa cannot & will not be the testing ground for any vaccine. The hungover from such colonial mentality has to stop” pic.twitter.com/uhLeSsR9m3 — Professor Senait Fisseha (@DrSenait) April 6, 2020

On the vaccine’s issue, there was a comment last week from some scientists who said the testing ground for the new vaccines would be Africa. To be honest I was so appalled and at a time when we need solidarity, this kind of racist remarks do not help. It goes against solidarity. Africa CANNOT and WILL NOT be a testing ground for any vaccine. We will use all the rules to test any vaccine/therapeutics all over the world using exactly the same rules whether it’s in Europe, Africa or wherever. Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus – United Nation’s Director General

