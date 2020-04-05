Anglican Church Calling For Applicants To Complete 30 ICT Projects

The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland has issued a request for ICT proposals after carrying out an internal ICT evaluation and needs assessment exercise in 6 of its mission boarding schools.

The exercise carried out in St Faith’s, St David’s, St Augustine’s, St Matthias, St Mary Magdalene, and St Anne’s schools led to the discovery of 30 ICT projects.

What needs doing?

There are 30 projects so we won’t detail all of them here but we will touch on some of them and then leave a link to the form with the rest of the details.

Some of the projects that need doing are;

Supply and maintenance of high-speed internet connectivity to the Diocesan office and each mission/school;

Supply and set up of interlinked Diocesan and missions/schools networks (wired and wireless) connecting the church, schools’ administration blocks, classrooms, resource rooms, staff cottages and sports fields;

Supply and maintenance of mobile data lines and monthly mobile data plans/bundles services;

Provision and maintenance of Voice Over IP (VoIP) telephony services interconnecting missions/schools and the Diocesan Office;

Supply and installation of fully licensed Windows 10 operating systems;

Supply and installation of licensed office productivity software;

Supply, installation and maintenance of licensed antivirus and anti-malware software with at least 12 months’ subscription;

The prospective partners must demonstrate the highest level of expertise in the proposed area(s), ability to come up with financing solutions and the creation of a win-win working environment with the Diocese, its schools and congregations. Anglican

The rest of the ICT projects can be found in the PDF below;

