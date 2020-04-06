advertisement

Home » Entrepreneurship » Applications Open For Female Entrepreneurs Incubation Program

Applications Open For Female Entrepreneurs Incubation Program

advertisement
Posted by Staff Writer

LeadTech is an intensive 6-month incubation program dedicated to early-stage women-owned or women-led tech start-ups. The program aims to nurture and provide a supportive environment for women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and become independent.

advertisement

The main target sectors for this years LeadTech Incubation program are as follows;

  • HealthTech
  • EduTech
  • FinTech
  • EnviroTech
  • BioTech

LeadTech Incubation Program Timeline

  • Application phase – Applications are open until the 24th of April
  • Selection phase – Starting from 27 April until May 11, pre-selected startups will receive invites for interviews
  • 3-weeks in-house incubation – Selected startups will go through a training session at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University
  • 5-Months Virtual Incubation – Startups will receive remote support through an e-mentoring platform, closely working with mentors and experts
  • Pitch & Demo Day -Startups will have the opportunity to pitch at the 6th African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum later this year.

Who can apply?

Anyone between ages 18-50 living in an African country can apply for the LeadTech Incubation Program.

advertisement

All entrepreneurs should have a proof of concept for their technologies and should have “early customer interest” and be “close to product-market fit”.

Apply for LeadTech Incubator Program

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DOJlKDosfy79t2g9qfh18I

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.