CABS Appoints Mehluli Mpofu As New Managing Director

The Board and Management of CABS announced the appointment of Mehluli Mpofu as the Managing Director and Cecil Tanyaradzwa Ndoro as the Deputy Managing Director of CABS.

Mehluli commences his service as the Managing Director on 1 April 2020. He takes over from Simon Hammond who proceeds on pre-retirement leave effective 1 April. Simon served as Managing Director of CABS for more than 5 years.

On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, we would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to Simon for his contribution to CABS. We wish him the best during his retirement.

Mehluli has been the Deputy Managing Director of CABS since July 2015. His experience spans over 15 years in which he has held several positions including Managing Director of Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG), Chief Investment Officer in Old Mutual Kenya and Head of Research in OMIG. Mehluli holds a Charter in Financial Analysis, an MBA from the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business as well as an Honours degree in Electrical Engineering.

Cecil also commences his role as Deputy Managing Director on 1 April 2020. Cecil has served CABS as Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking since the inception of the department in 2012. Prior to this, he has held senior positions in local and international banks. Cecil holds an MBA, a Degree in Business Studies, a Diploma in Marketing Management and a Certificate in Management from Wits Business School. We would like to wish Mehluli and Cecil success in their new roles.

