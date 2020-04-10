DStv Adds New Channel For Easter

With churches closed for services during the lockdown, a new pop-up channel on DStv will allow Christians in Zimbabwe to commemorate Easter at home, in fellowship with millions of other viewers across Africa. In addition to this new channel, DStv is also introducing 6 new gospel shows.

The new channel is aimed at Christians from all denominations and will run from Maundy Thursday, April 9, through to Easter Monday, April 13. To be known as the African Easter Channel, it is being hosted in collaboration with TBN Africa.

All Christians will be pleased with this special channel, which will provide a means of hearing more about the meaning and messages of Easter despite confinement during the lockdown. advertisement The channel’s schedule will include significant input from the Methodist, Anglican and Catholic churches. Popular gospel artists such as Zimbabwean Michael Mahendere, Dr Tumi and Rebecca Malope will also feature prominently in the channel. Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe.

Content for the Easter weekend channel is being recorded by various churches in safe conditions and will include music, sermons and services.

African Easter will be available on DStv channel 344.

