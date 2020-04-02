Organisations Offering Essential Services Will Now Be Able To Post Jobs On LinkedIn For Free

Social media companies usually get a lot of negative media for how they handle data and address a bunch of problems on their platforms, but their responses during the Coronavirus have been commendable.
Facebook and Twitter have been battling with misinformation on their respective platforms. LinkedIn has announced a host of measures to help businesses delivering essential services for the next 3 months.
First, businesses in sectors that have these urgent hiring needs to post jobs for free on LinkedIn. Hospitals, Nonprofits (working on Coronavirus disaster relief) and essential services such as supermarkets, package delivery companies etc will now post new “mission-critical” jobs for free for the next three months. Companies interested in taking advantage of this offer can post free jobs by following this link.
LinkedIn users with relevant skills will discover these jobs through real-time alerts, in the LinkedIn feed, and in job search. Tagging critical frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, as urgent and bringing them front and centre on the LinkedIn homepage will make these roles more accessible.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hkrbxuw2IByJdA6N43HBQc
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.