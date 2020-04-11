First Capital Bank Reviews Digital Banking Limits

First Capital Bank (formerly Barclays) has announced a new set of limits for digital banking transactions;
POS/ATMs :
- Cards VISA (International) $1000
- RTCS (First Capital Bank to Other Banks) $500 000
MOBILE BANKING APP:
- Inter-Account (First Capital Bank to First Capital Bank) – $200 000
- Bill Payment – $25 000
- Airtime Purchase – $1000
MOBILE BANKING USSD:
- ZIPIT – $20.000.00
- Inter-Account – $200000
- Bill Payment – $25 000
- Airtime Purchase – $1000
Internet Banking Retail:
- RTCS (First Capital Bank to Other Banks) $200 000
- ZIPIT – $20.000.00
- Inter-Account (First Capital Bank to First Capital Bank) – $200 000
- Bill Payment – $25 000
- Airtime Purchase – $1000
ECOCASH:
- Ecocash Bank to Wallet -$10 000
- Wallet to Bank – As advised by Ecocash
