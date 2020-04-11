advertisement

First Capital Bank Reviews Digital Banking Limits

Posted by Staff Writer

First Capital Bank (formerly Barclays) has announced a new set of limits for digital banking transactions;

POS/ATMs :

  • Cards VISA (International) $1000
  • RTCS (First Capital Bank to Other Banks) $500 000

MOBILE BANKING APP:

  • Inter-Account (First Capital Bank to First Capital Bank) – $200 000
  • Bill Payment – $25 000
  • Airtime Purchase – $1000

MOBILE BANKING USSD:

  • ZIPIT – $20.000.00
  • Inter-Account – $200000
  • Bill Payment – $25 000
  • Airtime Purchase – $1000

Internet Banking Retail:

  • RTCS (First Capital Bank to Other Banks) $200 000
  • ZIPIT – $20.000.00
  • Inter-Account (First Capital Bank to First Capital Bank) – $200 000
  • Bill Payment – $25 000
  • Airtime Purchase – $1000

ECOCASH:

  • Ecocash Bank to Wallet -$10 000
  • Wallet to Bank – As advised by Ecocash

