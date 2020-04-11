First Capital Bank Reviews Digital Banking Limits

First Capital Bank (formerly Barclays) has announced a new set of limits for digital banking transactions;

POS/ATMs :

Cards VISA (International) $1000

RTCS (First Capital Bank to Other Banks) $500 000

MOBILE BANKING APP:

Inter-Account (First Capital Bank to First Capital Bank) – $200 000

Bill Payment – $25 000

Airtime Purchase – $1000

MOBILE BANKING USSD:

ZIPIT – $20.000.00

Inter-Account – $200000

Bill Payment – $25 000

Airtime Purchase – $1000

Internet Banking Retail:

RTCS (First Capital Bank to Other Banks) $200 000

ZIPIT – $20.000.00

Inter-Account (First Capital Bank to First Capital Bank) – $200 000

Bill Payment – $25 000

Airtime Purchase – $1000

ECOCASH:

Ecocash Bank to Wallet -$10 000

Wallet to Bank – As advised by Ecocash

