Google’s Developer Scholarship Program Opens Registration

Google Africa Developer Scholarship (GADS) program is back for its second edition.

The initiative aimed at helping developers become certified on Google’s Android, Web, and Cloud technologies continuously engage with aspiring and existing developers to help them become professional developers with skills that can get them opportunities after the program.

Developers registering for this course will have access to a library of Pluralsight content along with support from the Andela Learning Community.

Developers can pick from 3 development tracks;

Android Developer

Google Cloud

Mobile web

Those taking the Android Developer and Google Cloud will get certification but those on the Mobil Web track will not get certification at the end of their course.

If you’re interested in signing up for Google’s Africa Developer Scholarship (GADS) program you can do so here.

