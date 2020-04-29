Here’s A List Of Great Games Under $20 On The PS Store Right Now

The official PlayStation Blog has published a list of games that are going on sale for under $20 between 28 April and 13 May. After going through the list here are some of the titles I believe to be worth a look.

I considered price and the Metacritic review score along with personal preference when compiling this list so keep in mind this isn’t the entire list;

Game Safe Price Usual Price Metacritic Review Score (out of 100) ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $14.99 $59.99

81 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE – SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99

83 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99

81 CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99

78 CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99

75 CITIES: SKYLINES + SURVIVING MARS $14.99 $59.99

81 DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN $9.99 $39.99

87 DARKSIDERS WARMASTERED EDITION $4.99 $19.99

81 DIRT RALLY 2.0 – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.79 $59.99 N/A DISHONORED DEFINITIVE EDITION $5.99 $19.99 80 DISHONORED 2 $11.99 $29.99 88 EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 75 F1 2019 $17.99 $59.99 84 FALLOUT 4 $14.99 $29.99 87 FAR CRY 3 CLASSIC EDITION $14.99 $29.99 70 FAR CRY 5 $14.99 $59.99 81 FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION $9.89 $29.99 78 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION AND GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD $19.79 $44.99 97 HITMAN – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $8.99 $59.99 84 HITMAN 2 – STANDARD EDITION $17.99 $59.99 82 INJUSTICE 2 $5.99 $19.99 87 METRO REDUX $8.99 $29.99 83 OUTER WILDS $18.74 $24.99 82 OVERCOOKED $6.79 $16.99 78 PREY: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $39.99 79 PROJECT CARS – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $7.99 $39.99 83 RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION $8.99 $39.99 85 SAINTS ROW IV RE-ELECTED $4.99 $19.99 75 SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION $4.49 $29.99 77 SNIPER ELITE 4 $11.99 $59.99 77 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE – SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 79 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: CELEBRATION EDITION $19.99 $39.99 68 YOOKA-LAYLEE AND THE IMPOSSIBLE LAIR $17.99 $29.99 82

This list contains the games that are under $25 and have a score of at least 75 on metacritic. For the two games included in this list with a Metacritic score under 75 (Far Cry 3 & Star Wars Battlefront II) are both titles I’ve experienced and enjoyed immensely.

The best values I see are the games under $10. For $15 you can play Darksiders, Injustic 2 and Sleeping Dogs. 3 titles for that price is great.

