Here’s A List Of Great Games Under $20 On The PS Store Right Now

The official PlayStation Blog has published a list of games that are going on sale for under $20 between 28 April and 13 May. After going through the list here are some of the titles I believe to be worth a look.
I considered price and the Metacritic review score along with personal preference when compiling this list so keep in mind this isn’t the entire list;
|Game
|Safe Price
|Usual Price
|Metacritic Review Score (out of 100)
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS
|$14.99
|$59.99
|81
|CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE – SEASON PASS
|$19.99
|$49.99
|83
|CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III SEASON PASS
|$19.99
|$49.99
|81
|CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS SEASON PASS
|$19.99
|$49.99
|78
|CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – SEASON PASS
|$19.99
|$49.99
|75
|CITIES: SKYLINES + SURVIVING MARS
|$14.99
|$59.99
|81
|DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN
|$9.99
|$39.99
|87
|DARKSIDERS WARMASTERED EDITION
|$4.99
|$19.99
|81
|DIRT RALLY 2.0 – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION
|$19.79
|$59.99
|N/A
|DISHONORED DEFINITIVE EDITION
|$5.99
|$19.99
|80
|DISHONORED 2
|$11.99
|$29.99
|88
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION
|$14.99
|$29.99
|75
|F1 2019
|$17.99
|$59.99
|84
|FALLOUT 4
|$14.99
|$29.99
|87
|FAR CRY 3 CLASSIC EDITION
|$14.99
|$29.99
|70
|FAR CRY 5
|$14.99
|$59.99
|81
|FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION
|$9.89
|$29.99
|78
|GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION AND GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD
|$19.79
|$44.99
|97
|HITMAN – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION
|$8.99
|$59.99
|84
|HITMAN 2 – STANDARD EDITION
|$17.99
|$59.99
|82
|INJUSTICE 2
|$5.99
|$19.99
|87
|METRO REDUX
|$8.99
|$29.99
|83
|OUTER WILDS
|$18.74
|$24.99
|82
|OVERCOOKED
|$6.79
|$16.99
|78
|PREY: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
|$19.99
|$39.99
|79
|PROJECT CARS – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION
|$7.99
|$39.99
|83
|RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION
|$8.99
|$39.99
|85
|SAINTS ROW IV RE-ELECTED
|$4.99
|$19.99
|75
|SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION
|$4.49
|$29.99
|77
|SNIPER ELITE 4
|$11.99
|$59.99
|77
|SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE – SEASON PASS
|$14.99
|$29.99
|79
|STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: CELEBRATION EDITION
|$19.99
|$39.99
|68
|YOOKA-LAYLEE AND THE IMPOSSIBLE LAIR
|$17.99
|$29.99
|82
This list contains the games that are under $25 and have a score of at least 75 on metacritic. For the two games included in this list with a Metacritic score under 75 (Far Cry 3 & Star Wars Battlefront II) are both titles I’ve experienced and enjoyed immensely.
The best values I see are the games under $10. For $15 you can play Darksiders, Injustic 2 and Sleeping Dogs. 3 titles for that price is great.
