Home » Gaming » Here’s A List Of Great Games Under $20 On The PS Store Right Now

Here’s A List Of Great Games Under $20 On The PS Store Right Now

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

The official PlayStation Blog has published a list of games that are going on sale for under $20 between 28 April and 13 May. After going through the list here are some of the titles I believe to be worth a look.

I considered price and the Metacritic review score along with personal preference when compiling this list so keep in mind this isn’t the entire list;

GameSafe PriceUsual PriceMetacritic Review Score (out of 100)
ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS$14.99$59.99
81
CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE – SEASON PASS$19.99$49.99
83
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III SEASON PASS$19.99$49.99
81
CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS SEASON PASS$19.99$49.99
78
CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – SEASON PASS$19.99$49.99
75
CITIES: SKYLINES + SURVIVING MARS$14.99$59.99
81
DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN$9.99$39.99
87
DARKSIDERS WARMASTERED EDITION$4.99$19.99
81
DIRT RALLY 2.0 – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION$19.79$59.99N/A
DISHONORED DEFINITIVE EDITION$5.99$19.9980
DISHONORED 2$11.99$29.9988
EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION$14.99$29.9975
F1 2019$17.99$59.9984
FALLOUT 4$14.99$29.9987
FAR CRY 3 CLASSIC EDITION$14.99$29.9970
FAR CRY 5$14.99$59.9981
FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION$9.89$29.9978
GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION AND GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD$19.79$44.9997
HITMAN – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION$8.99$59.9984
HITMAN 2 – STANDARD EDITION$17.99$59.9982
INJUSTICE 2$5.99$19.9987
METRO REDUX$8.99$29.9983
OUTER WILDS$18.74$24.9982
OVERCOOKED$6.79$16.9978
PREY: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION$19.99$39.9979
PROJECT CARS – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION$7.99$39.9983
RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION$8.99$39.9985
SAINTS ROW IV RE-ELECTED$4.99$19.9975
SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION$4.49$29.9977
SNIPER ELITE 4$11.99$59.9977
SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE – SEASON PASS$14.99$29.9979
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: CELEBRATION EDITION$19.99$39.9968
YOOKA-LAYLEE AND THE IMPOSSIBLE LAIR$17.99$29.9982

This list contains the games that are under $25 and have a score of at least 75 on metacritic. For the two games included in this list with a Metacritic score under 75 (Far Cry 3 & Star Wars Battlefront II) are both titles I’ve experienced and enjoyed immensely.

The best values I see are the games under $10. For $15 you can play Darksiders, Injustic 2 and Sleeping Dogs. 3 titles for that price is great.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/ECypDUOrinDLtSmUeHBkl5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.