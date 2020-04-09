Innovator Hub Opens Applications For COVID-19 Innovations

The GreeNovation call is an opportunity for scientific innovative start-ups to develop and provide solutions to help combat the COVID-19 crisis and in the process receive incubation via online platforms as well as in-person incubation after the lock-down when interactions are deemed safe.

Investments to support the development of the projects into sustainable and scalable concept that apply science, innovation and entrepreneurial action to address issues created by the COVID-19 crisis will be disbursed to selected finalists.

Innovators Hub Club under the Elevate Trust is committed to the health and well-being of its GreeNovation participants and all included stakeholders and has put high priority to solutions that are virtual and projects that focus on technological innovations (current assistance would be virtual, with potential in-person assistance at a later time, when deemed safe).



Participants of the GreeNovation Challenge will submit applications with detailed information on their project no later than 20 April 2020.

Thereafter, Innovators Hub Club will engage the selected panel of judges to review the projects and single out the most feasible projects that have the capability of creating high impact short-term projects. Winning teams will be contacted on or before the 28th of April 2020.

