Jack Ma To Host Webinar With Zim Doctors To Exchange Info On Coronavirus

Posted by Staff Writer

Jack Ma has been one of the many business people who have provided a helping hand to African countries during the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He’s also announced that the Alibaba Foundation will be hosting a series of virtual seminars between African and Chinese hospitals to exchange knowledge on how to tackle the virus.

Knowledge is power! Yesterday (Friday), we hosted our first COVID-19 China-Africa GMCC webinar. The 2nd Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang Univ. joined Ethiopia’s Health Minister, St. Paul’s Hospital and 20+ Ethiopian hospitals online. More webinars to come with Rwanda, Zimbabwe & others!

Jack Ma via Twitter

The entrepreneur also announced that a book focusing on hospital response strategy and frontline treatment experience is now available. The handbook is free and can be downloaded here.

Local doctors interviewed by the NewsDay expect the webinars to be useful;

The webinars are so important because there are so many gaps in terms of the correct information. This has been exacerbated by social media that dishes out incorrect information.

Johannes Marisa

